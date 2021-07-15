Vikrant Massey Reveals How He Felt ''underutilized' In The Entertainment Industry

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey is basking in glory of his latest release Haseen Dillruba. The actor recently opened up about his journey in Bollywood. The actor revealed that he felt 'underutilized' in the entertainment industry even now. Massey also said that he received subtle jabs for coming from a television background.

Vikrant Massey on his journey in Bollywood

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Vikrant spoke journey in the industry and said, "The moment you tell me 'you can't do this', I'll make sure I do that." The actor added that when he was thinking about transitioning to from television to movies, his parents were skeptical and asked him to complete his graduation first, and buy a flat before he switched careers. Massey revealed his ordeal and said that it was quite the tough decision for him to make this switch and he recieved a lot of wry comments, a lot of subtle jabs being a television actor.

He continued that pushed him against the wall, and that's when he decided that he will make sure he will prove them wrong. Vikrant also mentined that he felt underutilized in the the television industry even after working for ten years.

Vikrant Massey pays tribute to Dilip Kumar

Vikrant Massey took to his Instagram to mourn the loss of veteran actir Dilip Kumar who apossed away recently on July 7, 2021, oweing to health issues. Massey wrote in the caption of his post, that Kumar had left avoid that no one could fill in. He wrote "An actor, a role model, an institution, a beautiful soul. #dilipkumar Sahab, your departure has left a void that can never be filled. You will live on in our hearts through the glorious work you've left behind, which will continue to inspire us at every turn. RIP"

Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey was recently seen in the murder mystery thriller Haseen Dillruba alongside Tapsee Pannu. He will notbe seen in the romantic comedy movie 14 Phere. The movie will also feature Kriti Kharbanda in the lead role opposite Massey. The movie is scheduled to release on July 23, on Zee5.

Image: Vikrant Massey's Instagram

