Vikrant Massey’s Birthday: Ginny Weds Sunny Co-star Yami Wishes With ‘treasured Content'

Indian actor Vikrant Massey recently tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago. The actor announced it via an Instagram post asking everybody he had been in contact with to also get tested. The actor celebrates his 34th birthday today and is still under quarantine. On the occasion of Vikrant Massey’s birthday, actress Yami Gautam recently shared a couple of photos and a video with the actor on her Instagram story.

Yami Gautam shared the first photo with Massey saying, "troubling me since 2019" as Vikrant can be seen leaning on Gautam playfully trying to push her off the seat while the two pose for the camera. Yami's second photo with the actor is from the same setting, with Massey and Gautam posing and smiling for the camera which she shared with the caption, "Happy birthday Masseyji". Yami also shared a video with Massey, presumably from the sets of Ginny Weds Sunny saying, "I have so much treasured content to wish you for the next gazillion years. Happy birthday Masseyji". Take a look at some of Yami Gautam's Instagram stories below.

Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam

Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam have remained friends ever since they co-starred in the romantic comedy film Ginny Weds Sunny, which was released via Netflix in 2020. The film revolved around the outgoing Ginny, played by Gautam, who meets Sunny, played by Massey, for an arranged marriage but rejects him. However, Sunny teams up with Ginny's mother to win her love. The Ginny Weds Sunny cast also included Ayesha Raza Mishra, Suhail Nayyar, Rajiv Gupta, Isha Talwar, Mazel Vyas and Deepak Chadha in supporting roles.

More about Vikrant Massey’s birthday

Vikrant Massey, who is presumably still under quarantine from testing positive to COVID-19, didn't receive wishes just from his Ginny Weds Sunny co-star. Vikrant's fiance and actress Sheetal Thakur also shared a post on Instagram for her beau's birthday. Vikrant and Sheetal met on the sets of Broken But Beautiful and have been inseparable ever since. The actors were all set to tie the knot last year, however, the ceremony was delayed due to the pandemic. Sheetal shared a post with a solo picture of Vikrant with the caption, "Thank god you were born. Happy birthday!". Take a look at the post below.

Image source - Still from Ginny Weds Sunny trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.