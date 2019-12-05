Vir Das' Latest Photo From Vacation Receives Blacklash By Netizens

Vir Das is experiencing a great hike in his career with many local and international standup shows in his pocket. The actor has given some great acting performances recently. Vir was recently seen in a Hot Star international show. His portrayal of an FBI officer won many hearts of fans, globally.

Recently, the stand-up comedian Vir got slammed by the Twitterati for supporting things that he stood up against in foreign soil. The stand-up comedian was also called a hypocrite of the highest order by Twitterati and received a heavy backlash from the upset netizens. This all happened when he shared a picture of himself inside a local transport Eurostar in London. He also praised the infrastructure there. Moreover, netizens feel that he mocked the Indian infra with a sarcastic caption.

The tweet that created the buzz among the netizens:

Taking the Eurostar from Brussels to London. No Heathrow lines, no baggage claim delays, no 90 minute cab ride from Heathrow. Easy passport control. Centre of London in 2hrs, business class cheaper and yet bigger than most airline seats.



This worked out 🙂 pic.twitter.com/YuBdjwkO3A — Vir Das (@thevirdas) December 4, 2019

This all happened because, earlier, Vir had protested against the building of metro in the Aarey region of Mumbai, to save trees over developing infrastructure. He had tweeted many times against the construction. One of his tweets for the same is:

Wow. I thought all govt branches had pretty strict daytime hours. Unless they're cutting tree branches, that happens sneakily at night. #AareyForest — Vir Das (@thevirdas) October 6, 2019

Using the above tweet for the reference and the recent tweet from the comedian, many Twitterati slammed the actor for being a hypocrite and belittling his own country. Some of the tweets from angry netizens are given below:

No wonder u can afford all this,afterall u earning so much money by running political agenda against similar development in India. — Dessie Aussie ♂️ (@uttampatel) December 4, 2019

Hypocrisy at peak. — Down to earth Pangebaaz (@billa1301_biki) December 4, 2019

1. No activists shouted about cutting trees in London.

2. Successive governments didn't try to stop the previous one's work to score political points.

3. Nobody wrote op-eds on "How can we ride a Eurostar when there are so many problems here?".



Yeah, it worked out. https://t.co/iWOBqd6Qio — Dr Shivam (@Shivamda) December 4, 2019

