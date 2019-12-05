The Debate
Vir Das' Latest Photo From Vacation Receives Blacklash By Netizens

Bollywood News

Vir Das never fails to give his fans a glimpse of his impeccable potential. But recently the stand-up comedian got slammed by the netizens for a picture.

vir das

Vir Das is experiencing a great hike in his career with many local and international standup shows in his pocket. The actor has given some great acting performances recently. Vir was recently seen in a Hot Star international show. His portrayal of an FBI officer won many hearts of fans, globally. 

Recently, the stand-up comedian Vir got slammed by the Twitterati for supporting things that he stood up against in foreign soil. The stand-up comedian was also called a hypocrite of the highest order by Twitterati and received a heavy backlash from the upset netizens. This all happened when he shared a picture of himself inside a local transport Eurostar in London. He also praised the infrastructure there. Moreover, netizens feel that he mocked the Indian infra with a sarcastic caption.

Also Read | Vir Das Nails The Character Of An FBI Agent In This American Show 'Whiskey Cavalier'

The tweet that created the buzz among the netizens:

This all happened because, earlier, Vir had protested against the building of metro in the Aarey region of Mumbai, to save trees over developing infrastructure. He had tweeted many times against the construction. One of his tweets for the same is: 

Also Read | Priety Zinta, Vir Das To Star In An Episode Of 'Fresh Off The Boat'

Using the above tweet for the reference and the recent tweet from the comedian, many Twitterati slammed the actor for being a hypocrite and belittling his own country. Some of the tweets from angry netizens are given below:

Also Read | 'I Don't Qualify To Be On Koffee With Karan', Taapsee Pannu Reacts On Vir Das' 'PINK' Joke

Also Read | ''Go Goa Gone Sequel Is Better Than The First Film", Says Vir Das

 

 

