Vir Das Nails The Character Of An FBI Agent In This American Show 'Whiskey Cavalier'

Vir Das is experiencing a great hike in his career with many local and international standup shows in his pocket. The actor has given some great acting performances recently. Vir was recently seen in a Hot Star international show. His portrayal of an FBI officer won many hearts of fans, globally. Read more about it here.

All About Vir Das's Whiskey Cavalier

Vir Das was last seen in Whiskey Cavalier where the star portrayed the role of Jai Datta. The show is a crime drama starring many popular stars like Scott Foley, Lauren Cohan, Ana Ortiz, and more. The storyline of the show revolves around two agents, one FBI and the other from the CIA, trying to stop crimes while experiencing personal issues.

Vir Das as Jai Datta is a smart and charismatic American-Indian FBI agent. He is playing the main protagonist alongside Francesca, a CIA agent. The show defines friendship and togetherness. Vir Das looks handsome in blazer suits and colourful ties. The character demanded Vir to portray fearlessness, and he displayed it flawlessly.

Hahaha....I wish I was making a better face on Australian TV 😁 https://t.co/KoPXZ2FUkn — Vir Das (@thevirdas) November 6, 2019

RT if you need whiskey to get through this 🥃 #WhiskeyCavalier pic.twitter.com/fs1yK2CuUA — Whiskey Cavalier (@WhiskeyCav) May 23, 2019

Apart from this, Vir Das is going to return on the big screen with his upcoming movie ABCD: American -Born Confused Desi. The comedy movie also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rukshar Dhillon. The movie is currently in the pre-production stage, and it is directed by Vinil Mathew. This is a piece of great news for the crazy fan following of Vir Das. The actor is now ascending towards greater success, and he is now unstoppable.

