'Please Report': Celebrities Join Fight Against Domestic Violence Amid Nationwide Lockdown

With cases of domestic violence amid the coronavirus lockdown witnessing an upsurge, several celebrities from the film fraternity like Dia Mirza, Vidya Balan, Farhan Akhtar, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma have stepped up and raised their voice against such acts. Virat Kohli took to his Instagram to post a video of all the celebrities coming together to appeal to people to put a #LockdownOnDomesticViolence.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma join the bandwagon

The small intriguing clip begins with the stars saying that there has been a sharp increase in the number of domestic violence cases during the nationwide lockdown. The celebrities conveyed a message to all the men to stand up against this violence and encouraged the women that now is the time to break their silence. They also encouraged women falling prey to domestic violence in their home or vicinity to come forward and report.

The video at the end asked people to call the helpline number “100” if they hear cases pertaining to domestic violence at their home or in the neighbourhood. Virat shared the video on his Instagram account and wrote, “If you have been a victim, witness or a survivor of the domestic violence, please report."

Madhuri Dixit who expressed her sadness over domestic violence and was also a part of the video shared the video on her Twitter handle and wrote “It is so disappointing to see the rise in cases of domestic violence when we are fighting with a pandemic, Let us all put a lockdown on domestic violence and dial 100 if we are aware of any such thing happening around us. Now is the time when we all need each other the most.”

It's so disappointing to see a rise in the cases of domestic violence when we're fighting with a pandemic. Let's all put a #LockdownOnDomesticViolence and #Dial100 if we're aware of any such thing happening around us. Now is the time when we all need each other the most! pic.twitter.com/ryQYkvsnSl — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 19, 2020

Earlier, more than 50 helplines were started across India to provide succour to women facing domestic violence during the ongoing lockdown, officials said on Saturday. Anyone can call upon these helplines to lodge complaints of domestic abuse against women anywhere in the country.

