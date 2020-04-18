Bharatanatyam Dancer Highlights Domestic Violence Through Heart-wrenching Performance

An Indian classical dancer performed Bharatnatyam to highlight the sacrifices and pain endured by women. Janaki Ranganathan, from Chennai, Tamil Nadu took to Facebook to post a video of her performance titled 'Domestic Goddess” wherein she enacts the tale of a woman who suffers from domestic abuse. She dedicated her performance to all those women who suffered domestic abuse and/or intimate partner violence- physical, psychological, emotional and sexual.

The cycle of abuse

The little over five-minute video clip starts with showing a woman getting dressed and preparing food as she waits for her husband to come from work. However, as soon as she serves him water, her abusive husband starts beating her. In the next scene, the innocent woman could be seen feeding her infant, however, events take a tragic turn as her drunk husband eventually ends up beating her as she does everything to protect her child from the violence. She is then shown picking up a phone to complaint to the police before her husband arrives snatching the phone from her and torturing her. The routine domestic abuse goes on and on until one day she finally gains courage and packs her luggage to leave the house with her child. However, as soon as she opens the door, she sees her husband standing outside who threatens her with her child, Keeping the welfare of her child in mind, she closes the door and returns back inside once again to suffer abuse and rape.

Read: Prabhu Deva's Iconic Dance Steps That Are Hard To Replicate For Even Some Seasoned Dancers

Read: Kathak Dancer's Stunning Performance On Hope Amid Coronavirus Outbreak Goes Viral

Video goes viral

Along with the video, Ranganathan also highlighted the fact that marital rape was still not a crime in India and added that the lockdown has led to an increase in domestic violence ad child abuses throughout the nation. The heart-wrenching performance has racked up 9.7k views and nearly 700 comments from users. Many have lauded her performance and thanked her for highlighting the important issue. One wrote, "You are an inspiration ma'am" while another wrote, "I got goosebumps while watching. I hope the domestic goddesses gather their courage and fight against domestic violence."

Read: Varun Dhawan Leaves A Cryptic Comment On 'Street Dancer 3D' Co-star Nora Fatehi's Pic

Read: When Alaya F Talked About Her Dance Training And Who She Admires The Most As A Dancer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.