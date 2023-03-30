Virat Kohli Is Collecting Precious Moments From Vamika's Childhood

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma often talk about their daughter Vamika. They welcomed their baby girl in 2021. Recently, the former Indian cricket team captain shared that his phone gallery is filled with Anushka and Vamika's cute moments.

During an interaction with Royal Challengers Banglore Bold Diaries, Virat shared that he clicks his daughter's photos a lot. He said, "I click Vamika a lot, it just comes to me naturally, every time I see a moment with her and Anushka, or then doing something cute with our dog at home, or anything, I just try and capture it. It is special, you know, you do not want to miss out on these days."

Virat Kohli emphasises on the importance of capturing special moments

In the same interview, Virat Kohli shared that kids tend to grow up quickly right in front of their eyes. He also emphasised on the importance of capturing special moments. "Even now, you don't realise how quickly kids are growing up, but then you see one of those compiled videos from six months back and you're like, 'Thank God we took those pictures.'"

The cricketer further stated that it's beautiful to watch those moments as when he is in those moments, he doesn't quite see it in the same way when he looks back at it.

Moreover, Virat and Anushka Sharma recently announced their new philanthropic venture. They attended the Indian Sports Honours awards wherein the former introduced his new venture 'SEVVA'. The couple shared how the foundation's name contains the initials of not only their names but also of their daughter, Vamika.

While SE stands for self, VVA stands for Virat, Vamika, and Anushka.