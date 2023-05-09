Virat Kohli Says There's 'no Shame' In Admitting Anushka Sharma Made Him A Better Person

Virat Kohli recently attended Birla Estates Meet and Greet event. During the event, the cricketer got candid about his actor-wife Anushka Sharma, and their daughter Vamika Kohli. He also spoke about how they spent a lot of time together during the first leg of the Indian Premier League.

Virat shared how Anushka has made him a better person and said that there's 'no shame' in admitting that as she has had a huge impact on his life. He said, "For me, it's not even so much about praising my life partner. It's about admitting the fact that she has made me a better person." He added, "There's no shame in admitting that. She has had a huge impact on my life so when asked, it just naturally comes to the surface."

The cricketer also defined what "home" meant to him. He said that home for him is any place where his wife and Vamika are with him. He further stated how everything sets back to normal automatically when he is with them. Take a look at the videos:

Virat on Anushka and Vamika in the Event of Birla Estates ❤️#viratkohli #anushkasharma pic.twitter.com/tSeO9PD1DK — virat_stuffs (@Imlakshay_18) May 8, 2023

Virat Kohli talking about Anushka Sharma and his daughter,Vamika in the event of Birla Estate today. 🤍pic.twitter.com/NXSvyuAiUU — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) May 8, 2023

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, and Vamika spend time with RCB team

Virat Kohli shared that the first leg of the IPL was a beautiful time for him, Anushka Sharma, and Vamika as they spent a lot of time together with Royal Challengers Bangalore's team members. Virat, who was staying in Taj West End in Bangalore along with his family and the entire team, said, "The hotel got such open spaces, space to walk around. So the kids were loving playing with each other and we hung out a lot together as well. Like, groups of us going out for dinners."