Virat Kohli Shares A Beautiful Picture With Wife Anushka Sharma & Their Pet Pooch

With the world fighting the battle against Coronavirus, many countries are under lockdown including India. Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli on Monday took to his social media handle to share a beautiful selfie with wife Anushka and their pet dog.

"Knowledge of what truly matters in life is a blessing," wrote Viral Kohli. A similar picture with the same setting and outfits was shared by Anushka Sharma on April 1 where a part of her caption read, "This time has surely made me more reflective. This need to stay at home with your loved ones has been forced upon the entire world but there is a deep lesson for us all. There is a lesson to strive for work and life balance ( I’ve valued and strived for this dearly for many years now ), there is a lesson to devote more time in things that actually matter."

