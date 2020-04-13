COVID-19: Anushka Sharma 'disturbed' over discrimination of patients, medical workers

Doctors and medical workers have been at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19 even while putting their own lives at risk. However, some people have been discriminating against them, and even violence has been reported in various parts of the country. Not just Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, now even the celebrities are expressing their displeasure over the attacks.

DISGUSTED & ANGRY to read reports of “educated” persons attacking doctors in their neighbourhood on baseless assumptions. Such insensitive people are the worst criminals😡#StaySafeStayHome #IndiaFightsCorona — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 12, 2020

Ajay Devgn had fumed at the ‘educated persons’ and termed them as ‘criminals’. Now, Anushka Sharma urged her fans and followers to not resort to discrimination. The actor wrote that she was ‘deeply disturbed’ about coronavirus patients and medical professionals being ‘discriminately treated.’

The Badmaash Company star added that it was important to take care of each other and be ‘extremely sensitive’ to the suffering of others. Anushka also wrote that it was not the time to treat the citizens with disrespect and stigma. She asserted the importance of being united in the difficult times.

Here’s the post

Earlier, many stars had reacted with anger at stones being thrown at medical workers who had arrived at a locality to screen for potential COVID-19 positive patients. Javed Akhtar, Raveena Tandon and many other stars had condemned the incident. Apart from the medical workers, airline industry officials have also called out the discrimination against them after their flights evacuated Indians from some of the affected regions.

Meanwhile, the film industry has come out in support of those affected due to the lockdown. Many have pledged funds to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM-CARES, while some have contributed to the state funds. Some stars have also come out to support the daily wage workers of the film industry.

