Virat Kohli Shares Romantic Post For Anushka Sharma, Actor's Reply Is Hilarious

Virat Kohli shared a romantic post with his wife Anushka Sharma, but the actor had a hilarious response to the post. The Indian cricketer took to his Instagram and shared a picture of the couple admiring picturesque scenery. As the cricketer shared the photo he wrote a sweet caption for Anushka.

Anushka Sharma's cheeky response to Virat Kohli's romantic post

Virat Kohli took to his Instagram and shared a post dedicated to his wife Anushka Sharma. In the picture, Anushka and Virat could be seen sitting with their backs to the camera as they sit by a river. As he shared the picture, the cricketer wrote, "With you by my side, I am at home anywhere (heart emoji) @anushkasharma." Anushka responded and left a comment saying, "Which is great because you are hardly home."

The actor's funny response left fans in splits who left several laughing emoji's in the comments section. While other fans left heart emoticons and called them 'couple goals.'

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma has been accompanying her husband Virat Kohli along with their daughter Vamika to most of the places where Team India had been stationed for their cricket series. She accompanied Virat to the UAE, where team India was playing at the T20 World Cup, she also flew to England together for the ICC WTC in June. The couple welcomed their first child together, Vamika, earlier this year in January.

Anushka's birthday wish for Virat

Anushka Sharma penned down a heartfelt note for her husband Virat Kohli's birthday, which took place on November 5. She wrote, "No filter needed, for this photo and the way you lead your life. Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel. The courage that pales doubt into oblivion. I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can. You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless. I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are Fortunate are those who really truly know you. Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful. Oh, and Happy Birthday cuteness."

(Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma)