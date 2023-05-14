Virat Kohli Shares UNSEEN Photo Of Anushka Sharma, Vamika On Mother's Day 2023

Virat Kohli recently penned the sweetest wish for his actress-wife Anushka Sharma on the occasion of Mother's Day. He took to social media and shared a series of unseen photos. The photos also featured their daughter Vamika Kohli.

The first photo was a silhouette. In the photo, Anushka can be seen posing with her little munchkin Vamika. They were gazing at the sky. The second photo featured the actress' mother along with Anushka's mom. The photo was from the couple's wedding festivities. The third photo was a collage of two pictures. While in one photo, Virat is seen posing with his mother. In another photo, Anushka and her mom can be seen smiling. Sharing the post on Instagram, he wrote, "Happy Mother's Day @anushkasharma." Take a look at the post below:

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, and Vamika spend time with RCB team

Virat Kohli shared that the first leg of the IPL was a beautiful time for him, Anushka Sharma, and Vamika as they spent a lot of time together with Royal Challengers Bangalore's team members. Virat, who was staying in Taj West End in Bangalore along with his family and the entire team, said, "The hotel got such open spaces, space to walk around. So the kids were loving playing with each other and we hung out a lot together as well. Like, groups of us going out for dinners."

Anushka Sharma's upcoming projects

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Chakda Xpress, which is Jhulan Goswami's biopic. In the movie, she will be portraying the role of the Indian pacer. However, the release date of the film has not been revealed yet. It is expected to stream on OTT sometime this year.