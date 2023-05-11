Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Enjoy An Outing In Juhu, Pose For Paps

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted in Juhu, Mumbai on Thursday (May 11). Their public appearance came a day after Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a loss at the hands of Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. In the photos, Anushka was seen in an oversized white shirt and ripped jeans.

Virat, on the other hand, wore a black shirt with denim jeans and white sneakers. The former Indian skipper paired his outfit with a backpack, a baseball cap and spectacles. See the photos here.

Anushka-Virat host RCB at their restaurent

Last night, Anushka and Virat hosted the RCB team for dinner at their restaurant. The squad was seen getting off the team bus outside the location. While Virat Kohli kept it casual with a printed oversized shirt with dark denims and white sneakers, Anushka Sharma was seen wearing a pinstripe fitted waistcoat, pairing it with wide-leg white trousers. The snippets from Virat and Anushka’s evening out with the RCB team have become the talk of the town for the cricketing world.

The couple has been making many appearances together off-late, courtesy of Virat's intensive season of the ongoing Indian Premier League. Anushka has been spotted at the stands for most of Virat's matches looking completely invested as she cheered her husband on. The two were presumably taking some time off with a quiet night out in Juhu.

Anushka's work front

Anushka was last seen in the OTT release Qala. She will next be seen in cricketer Jhulan Goswami's biopic, titled Chakda Xpress. This is her first project since giving birth to her daughter Vamika Kohli. The movie wrapped its filming in December, last year. Announcing the news on her Instagram handle, the Pari star wrote, “It’s a wrap on #ChakdaXpress and thank you @JhulanGoswami for the final clap to bring an end to the shoot!. #ComingSoon #ChakdaXpressOnNetflix.” The film will be released digitally later this year.