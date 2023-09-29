Virat Kohli Video Calls Anushka Sharma After Scoring Half-century In IND Vs AUS | Photos

In preparation for the upcoming World Cup, India secured a 2-1 victory against Australia in a thrilling three-game One Day International (ODI) series. Virat Kohli, India's star cricketer, made his appearance in the third and decisive match of the series, where he scored 56 runs from 61 balls. After the match, Virat was spotted on a video call with his actor-wife, Anushka Sharma, right on the field.

3 things you need to know

Australia chose to bat first in the 3rd ODI and managed 352/7 in 50 overs.

India lost the game by 66 runs after failing to pursue the 353 target.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in 2017.

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's photos from stadium go viral

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli never fail to steal the limelight whenever they appear together. Anushka's presence in the stands during cricket matches often trends on Twitter due to her various expressions and reactions throughout the games. Fans eagerly anticipate adorable interactions between the two, even if Anushka isn't physically present at the match. Recently, Virat video called the actress as soon as the match ended. He was seen wearing an Indian jersey. The photos from their interaction went viral.

More about IND vs AUS match

While Rohit Sharma led the team, KL Rahul captained India to victories in the first two matches. However, Australia, led by Pat Cummins, managed to claim a win in the third and final ODI, with India falling short of their target of 353 runs.

During the chase against Australia, Rohit showcased his prowess with the bat by smashing six sixes and five fours, amassing 81 runs from 57 balls. This remarkable performance marked his ninth fifty against Australia and his 53rd overall. As for Virat Kohli, he appeared poised for his 48th ODI century but reached his 66th half-century. The cricketers formed a crucial partnership that contributed 70 runs for the second wicket. Their partnership guided India close to the 150-run mark by the 21st over.

Despite the promising start provided by Rohit and Kohli, the rest of the Indian batting lineup encountered difficulties. Glenn Maxwell played a significant role for Australia, taking the wickets of Washington Sundar (18) and executing a stunning reflex catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma. He also outsmarted Kohli, who mistimed a pull shot, and deceived Shreyas Iyer (48) with a skillful delivery.

What's next for Anushka Sharma?

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma, who made a cameo appearance in the OTT release Qala, is all set to appear in the biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami, titled Chakda Xpress. This project marks her return to acting since giving birth to her daughter, Vamika Kohli. The film completed filming in December and is set to premiere on an OTT platform.