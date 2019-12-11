Virat Kohli's Wish For Anushka Sharma On Their 2nd Wedding Anniversary Is Simply Perfect

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrate their second wedding anniversary on Wednesday and the cricketer shared the perfect picture on his Instagram handle to celebrate this special occasion. A black and white picture where Virat is seen kissing Anushka's forehead is all things love. He wrote: "In reality there is only love and nothing else. And when god blesses you with the person who makes you realise that everyday, you have just one feeling, gratitude." [sic]

Anushka also shared a beautiful black-and-white picture from their wedding day and wrote: "The thing about love is that it's not just a feeling , it's much more than that. It's a guide, a propeller, a path to the absolute truth. And I am blessed, truly, wholly blessed, to have found it." [sic]

Virat talks about Anushka

In a conversation with AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli had shared, “I think over the last more than a year or so, the best thing to have happened to me is me getting married. It's literally changed my whole world. I have the most beautiful wife, the most beautiful person. That has been the most strong factor in my life to change the way I was. Before I was too intense in life and she (Anushka Sharma) always keeps me motivated, positive but at the same time we spend quality time with each other and totally get away from the game and that's the most important thing. I think I couldn't have been more lucky to have someone like that who can understand my mindset being in that position herself. I look forward to spending time with her and that's how I switch off."

