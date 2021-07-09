Virbhadra Singh's Demise: Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut Mourn Former Himachal CM's Death

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh died in Shimla in the early hours of July 8 after a prolonged illness. The 87-year-old politician, who was a six-time CM, had contracted COVID-19 and was battling with it for three months. Despite having recovered from COVID twice, his condition deteriorated on July 5, when he had to be put on a ventilator. Apart from several eminent personalities and politicians, actors Anupam Kher and Kangana Ranaut who hail from Himachal Pradesh also offered their heartfelt condolences.

Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut pay homage to Virbhadra Singh

Anupam Kher shared a picture of the late former CM and recalled the time when he met him in Shimla. While sharing his qualities with the people, the actor wrote that Virbhadra Singh was a “good, kind & helpful person” who brought changes and development in Himachal Pradesh. “Deeply saddened to know about the demise of Raja #VirbhadraSingh Ji. Met him in Shimla many times. He was a good, kind & helpful person. He brought many admirable changes to the development of Himachal Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to his friends and family.”

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut expressed her grief over the tragic loss of an eminent personality. While mourning the unfortunate loss, the actress took to Koo and wrote, “Veteran leader Virbhadra Singh who was the Chief Minister of Himachal for 6 times, held main posts like industry, steel, aviation along with tourism, etc. I pay homage to the honorable Shri Virbhadra Ji,” her post roughly translated in English read.

Virbhadra was tested positive for COVID-19 on June 11 for the second time in two months. He had earlier tested positive for the disease on April 12. Earlier, he was admitted to a hospital in Chandigarh after he tested positive for coronavirus on April 12. Singh had returned home in Holly Lodge here on April 30 from the Chandigarh hospital after getting cured of the first infection. However, he was admitted to IGMC within hours after reaching home, as he complained of cardiac and breathing problems. He was under treatment in the hospital ever since then.



