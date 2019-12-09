Virushka's Chemistry And Zodiacs Make Them Highly Compatible

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been the 'It' couple of Bollywood for years now. Virushka's chemistry has given couple-goals to so many fans out there. The couple got married on December 11, 2017, in a quiet ceremony in Italy. Before marriage, they dated for 4 long years. Virushka's chemistry has been unique and strong before and after marriage. Many wonder about the reason behind this strong bond. Astrologers state the couple's zodiac signs are healthy and the two are highly compatible for each other. Read for more details:

Virushka's chemistry blends well with their zodiac signs

Virat Kohli with his birthday on the 5th of November, 1988 has Scorpio as his zodiac sign. Anushka Sharma with her birthday on the 1st of May, 1988 has Taurus as her zodiac sign. As per astrology these two zodiac signs are opposite to each other but hit it off really well in terms of compatibility. Anushka's calm and composed nature seems to pacify the intense and impulsive nature of Virat. In the zodiac, a Scorpio and a Taurian blend really well with the perfect combination of love and passion. The two zodiacs have a great mix of masculine and feminine energy making them unique. Taurus ruled by Venus and Scorpio ruled by Mars blend well with their strong energies complimenting each other.

Virushka's chemistry is hugely popular along with the strong sense of empathy they have towards each other and others too. Virat, with Scorpio as his sign, tends to be emotional, imaginative and intense whereas Anushka with Taurus as her sign tends to be practical, stoic, determined and ambitious. Virat has water as his sign and Anushka Sharma has the earth as her sign. Both Virat and Anushka Sharma value their privacy and personal time a lot and have been inspirational with their adorable pictures spread all over social media. According to astrology, Anushka's practical and composed sense is stronger to Virat's emotional and passionate nature and that works well for them. Virat and Anushka Sharma also have left no stone unturned in expressing their love for each other on many occasions. They have each other's back and that can be well seen in the caption of a post uploaded by Virat Kohli on his Instagram.

