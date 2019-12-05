The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Anushka Sharma Makes Powerful Style Statements In Blazer Outfits; Check Pictures

Bollywood News

Anushka Sharma has always proved herself with her stunning style statements. She always gives tough competition. Check out some of her best looks in a blazer

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is known for her sartorial choices and uber cool style sense. Be it traditional or western outfits, the actor always manages to carry off all her looks with utmost elegance and sheer grace. Anushka Sharma is considered as one of the most stylish actors in Bollywood. Anushka is very active on social media. Her Instagram pictures and public appearances speak volumes of the same. The Phillauri actor is also known to slay her formal look effortlessly. Be it at a party or a magazine cover the actor aces it all. These are some of the times the actor looked super stylish in these formal outfits.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 Also read | Alia Bhatt Can’t Stop Gushing Over Anushka Sharma’s Regal White Look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 Also read | Anushka Sharma's Best Performances In Her Career That Defined Her As An Actor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 Also read | Anushka Sharma Brightens Up The Day For Her Fans With Her Latest Photographs

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 Also read | Anushka Sharma Launches A New 'kindness' Emoji On Twitter With #HappyTweets Campaign

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

On the professional front

On the work front, Anushka who was last seen in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, will next be seen in a drama film, titled, Priceless. The film will reportedly be directed by Tarun Mansukhani and will feature Anushka Sharma, who will be seen starring alongside the Ek Villain actor Sidharth Malhotra. This will also be the first time that Sidharth and Anushka will be sharing the screen space together. As for now, the actress, like a doting wife, is busy accompanying her husband Virat Kohli for various cricket matches.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG