Anushka Sharma Makes Powerful Style Statements In Blazer Outfits; Check Pictures

Anushka Sharma is known for her sartorial choices and uber cool style sense. Be it traditional or western outfits, the actor always manages to carry off all her looks with utmost elegance and sheer grace. Anushka Sharma is considered as one of the most stylish actors in Bollywood. Anushka is very active on social media. Her Instagram pictures and public appearances speak volumes of the same. The Phillauri actor is also known to slay her formal look effortlessly. Be it at a party or a magazine cover the actor aces it all. These are some of the times the actor looked super stylish in these formal outfits.

On the professional front

On the work front, Anushka who was last seen in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, will next be seen in a drama film, titled, Priceless. The film will reportedly be directed by Tarun Mansukhani and will feature Anushka Sharma, who will be seen starring alongside the Ek Villain actor Sidharth Malhotra. This will also be the first time that Sidharth and Anushka will be sharing the screen space together. As for now, the actress, like a doting wife, is busy accompanying her husband Virat Kohli for various cricket matches.

