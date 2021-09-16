Vishal Bharadwaj Collaborates With Tabu And Ali Fazal For Indian Spy Thriller 'Khufiya'

Ace filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj, who is known to bring life to his stories through his direction, is all set to take on the digital world with his next project. The actor recently announced his next project Khufiya, chronicling a true story from the world of intelligence service in India. The upcoming project will feature Tabu and Ali Fazal in the lead.

The film is reportedly based on an espionage novel 'Escape To Nowhere' by Amar Bhushan. The Netflix film will go into production by the end of this month, with Delhi being the main location for the shoot. The Haider director took to Twitter to share the exciting news and wrote, “Justice gets personal. I’m extremely thrilled to share Khufiya with you, a spy thriller inspired by true events. Coming soon, only on Netflix[sic].”

Vishal Bharadwaj announces new project with Ali Fazal and Tabu

Produced by Vishal Bhardwaj Films, according to reports, Khufiya is a story about Krishna Mehra, a RAW operative who is assigned to track down the mole selling India’s defence secrets. All along, grappling with her dual identity of a spy and a lover. Apart from the lead pair, the film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi in pivotal roles. Sharing his excitement about the film, director and producer Vishal Bhardwaj issues a press statement said, “With Khufiya, my attempt is to create an edgy espionage film that contrasts the slow burn of intelligence and surveillance work with one’s deep-rooted emotional conflicts.”

During her recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Tabu revealed that working with Bhardwaj comes with a great comfort level and creative freedom. She also said that she has the best creative synergy with Vishal, and she can’t explain it in words. So when Vishal comes up with any project, Tabu generally trusts him with the story and blindly gives her consent for it. Tabu also shared that it has been a while since we both wanted to collaborate with each other on the film, and it kept getting delayed because of the pandemic. The director is aiming to release the film in the second half of 2022.

