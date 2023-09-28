Vishal Bharadwaj Recalls Meeting With Mohanlal, Compares Tabu To Drishyam Star

Vishal Bharadwaj is currently gearing up for the release of his next cinematic offering Khufiya. To promote the same, he and film's lead Tabu have been on a promotional spree. A recent media interaction saw him open up about actor Mohanlal, as he recalled an anecdote about spending an entire day with the Malayalam film veteran. Not just this, he also drew a parallel between Mohanlal and Tabu.

3 things you need to know

Khufiya, starring Tabu, Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi among others, will be available for streaming on Netflix, starting October 4.

Vishal Bharadwaj and Tabu have collaborated on several films, Maqbool (2003) and Haider (2015) being most notable.

Tabu will next be seen in The Crew which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon.

Vishal Bharadwaj shares anecdote about Mohanlal

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Vishal Bharadwaj opened up about the time he spent a day with Malayalam cinema veteran Mohanlal. Bharadwaj revealed how he intended to meet the actor in lieu of offering him a part in one of his films. This got the director an invite from Mohanlal to spend a day on set with him.

Bharadwaj recalled being pleasantly surprised at the diverse company Mohanlal kept - a case in point being the musicologist and mathematician they ended up spending the day with. Mohanlal later spoke about this with the Haider director he preferred to keep a diverse company to aid personal growth.

(Vishal Bhardwaj with Tabu | Image: vishalrbhardwaj/Instagram)



Bharadwaj said, "Once I went to meet Mr. Mohanlal in Kerala for some part I wanted him to play...I went on the set and spent a whole day with him...The people who came to meet him - there was a musicologist...there was a mathematician. I asked him about this after the pack-up...He said lovely things: 'You know we (actors) live in our own world, and to evolve, to think beyond who we are I keep this kind of company'..."

Vishal Bharadwaj compares Tabu to Mohanlal

The anecdote about Mohanlal came up as part of a response where Bharadwaj was reflecting on what makes Tabu different. The director detailed how Tabu never got typecast as an actor owing to the kind of choices she has made in her career. He further shared that this reflects a level of evolvement that is quite similar to that of Mohanlal's in his opinion.