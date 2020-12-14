Vishwanathan Anand To Get A Biopic, Movie To Be Helmed By Aanand L Rai? Details Inside

Vishwanathan Anand brought India a huge recognition globally when he won his first world chess world championship. As time passed, Anand won four more such more titles. And now, the officials at Colour Yellow Productions (Aanand L Rai's production house) has confirmed that a Vishwanathan Anand biopic has become a part of their slate of upcoming projects. The team behind the film, which is yet to receive a title, is yet to lock in the cast and crew for the same. The Vishwanathan Anand biopic has therefore just been announced. The film will be co-produced by Rai's production house, Color Yellow Productions and Mahavir Jain's Sundial Entertainment.

A throwback picture by Vishwanathan Anand:

24 years ago, our honeymoon was at a tournament. Now, after all these years, I think the time is right for Aruna to actually learn Chess. Watch me live: 7 PM on 7th Dec as I kick-off of my Graphy “Teaching your Spouse how to play Chess”

Join here: https://t.co/uPFLkkS86x pic.twitter.com/vt1mcELbxN — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) December 4, 2020

Aanand L Rai's filmography:

The upcoming film based on the life of India's first chess grandmaster is going to be Aanand L Rai's first biopic as a director. Rai has, in the past, primarily told fictional tales that usually have originated from the heartlands of India. Rai made his directorial debut with a film called Strangers back in 2007. Strangers was an adaptation of Alfred Hitchcock's thriller, Strangers On A Train from 1951.

Shortly after, the director made another movie called Thodi Life Thoda Magic in 2008, a film which starred Jackie Shroff. Three years later, Aanand L Rai made Tanu Weds Manu starring Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan, a film which proved to be a breakout success back in 2011. The film, eventually, got a sequel in 2014's Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

The sequel succeeded Rai's 2013 presentation, Raanjhana, a film that starred Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor. With the success of his third film in a row, Rai established himself as a filmmaker with a penchant for layered and multilingual stories with a strong message that is set in the heartlands of India. Since then, Rai went on to even produce films such as Anurag Kashyap's Mukkabaaz, Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and its sequel, Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan, to name a few.

As far as Vishwanathan Anand is concerned, the Indian chess grandmaster himself has appeared on the screen for a couple of times himself. Anand appeared in two documentary films, namely Magnus and Album 61. The chess grandmaster also starred in a Russian film from 2018, known as Closing Gambit. Further details regarding his own biopic are yet to be revealed.

