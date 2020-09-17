India's Olympiad-winning Chess Team Celebrates On Twitter Via Special Chat With Fans

The Indian Olympiad chess team created history last month by winning their first-ever gold medal in the 2020 Online Chess Olympiad. The International Chess Federation (FIDE) held the tournament online for the first time in history due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Now, over two weeks after the Indian Olympiad chess team's triumph, the winners celebrated their success with a unique Twitter chat.

Indian Olympiad chess team celebrates triumph with special chat ft. Viswanathan Anand, Koneru Humpy

In an exclusive chat hosted by India vice-captain Srinath Narayanan and the comic Samay Raina, the Indian Olympiad chess team had a light-hearted conversation with Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand and captain Vidit Gujrathi along with the other members of the Indian team including Koneru Humpy, Dronavalli Harika, Vantika Agrawal, Nihal Sarin, Divya Deshmukh, Praggnanandhaa and Bhakti Kulkarni. The India chess stars shared the experience of participating in the Olympiad and shared tips for budding chess players on how to prepare for tournaments as huge as the Olympiad.

Its a good idea, like the matches that Russia has played with China for many years or other team matches that are organised — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) September 13, 2020

it is an interesting development, definitely introduces new people to the game of chess, which is a good thing — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) September 13, 2020

The chat between India's chess champions started with some banter which later progressed to how the landscape of the game has changed over the past few months. When quizzed about his views on FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich’s suggestion of staging a Champions series between India and Russia, Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand said that he likes the idea and added that it is in a similar line of matches Russia has played with different countries including China. Viswanathan Anand also voiced his support for streaming, with Samay Raina being an accomplished streamer himself. The 50-year-old said that the developers added a new demographic to chess and he's very much in favour of it.

I would like to thank each and every member of the team , the captains, the streamers and our viewers for making my first Chess Olympiad a memorable one. — Vantika (@vantikachess) September 13, 2020

it was nice to get a team gold, and I enjoyed being part of the team journey — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) September 13, 2020

I think winning against china with the score of 4-2 and directly qualifying to quarterfinals was my favorite moment #ChessTweetChat — Divya Deshmukh (@DivyaDeshmukh05) September 13, 2020

Players also talked about their experience as part of the Indian Olympiad chess team, with Divya Deshmukh mentioning that India's 4-2 win over China was one of the key moments in their campaign. When quizzed about the game he analysed the most, Praggnanandhaa revealed he spent a lot of time examining his game against Batsuren Dambasuren from Ongaloia, claiming it as a 'complex' game. Vantika Agarwal took the opportunity to thank everyone on the team for the opportunity, while Viswanathan Anand also mentioned that he enjoyed being part of the team's journey to the gold medal win.

(Image Courtesy: Vidit Gujrathi Instagram)