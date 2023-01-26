Vivek Agnihotri Announces New Film 'One Nation' With 5 National Award-winning Directors

'The Kashmir Files' filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on Republic Day announced a new film - One Nation, with five other National Award-winning directors - Priyadarshan, Dr Chandra Prakash Dwivedi, John Methew Mathan, Maju Bohara, and Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan.

Sharing two pictures on his Twitter handle with the associated filmmakers, Vivek wrote, " Six National Award winners will tell the untold tales of India's unsung heroes who dedicated their lives for 100 years to keep India as #OneNation."

He also revealed that the film will be produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri & Hitesh Thakkar.

Check out his tweets below:

Vivek Agnihotri is currently busy shooting for his film 'The Vaccine War', starring his wife Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher and 'Kantara' star Sapthami Gowda.

The filmmaker made many headlines for his film 'The Kashmir Files', which recently had a re-release in theaters on 'The Hindu Genocide Day.'

The film had also made it to the Oscars' contender eligibility list, but couldn't make it to the nominations.

Other than 'The Vaccine War' and 'One Nation', Vivek Agnihotri is also working on the film 'The Delhi Files', which is reportedly based on the Delhi riots.

Meanwhile, 'The Vaccine War' will tell the story of the scientists and other Indians who sacrificed two years of their lives to make corona vaccine during the pandemic in 2020.