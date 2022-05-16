Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah called for a ban on Vivek Agnihotri's film The Kashmir Files, claiming that it has created a wave of 'hatred' in the nation. According to ANI, the politician called the film 'baseless', stating that the instances portrayed are fake. His remarks come shortly after the 'People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration' leaders met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and discussed the instances of violence in the Valley.

Reacting to Farooq Abdullah's demand to ban the film, Vivek Agnihotri took to social media and called him out for being an 'architect of terrorism'. Agnihotri also stated how Abdullah was caught up with other things when terrorists were seeking shelter in his party's headquarters.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Monday, May 16, Vivek Agnihotri mentioned, "Wow Disco CM wow! When terrorists were given shelter in your party’s HQ, you were taking Bollywood heroines on a joy ride. No wonder, you forgot in a Disco that it was your father and yourself who were the architects of terrorism and Hindu hate in the valley."

When terrorists were given shelter in your party’s HQ, you were taking Bollywood heroines on a joy ride. No wonder, you forgot in a Disco that it was your father and yourself who were the architects of terrorism and Hindu hate in the valley. https://t.co/8xeS4DJ428 pic.twitter.com/ETxjUuxVE2 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 16, 2022

In his statement to the media, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah stated that they met L-G Manoj Sinha to discuss the grim law and order situation in the Valley. Making sharp remarks on the film, he added, "'The Kashmir Files' shows a Muslim killing a Hindu and rinsing the rice in his blood and telling his wife to eat it? This is a baseless film that has not only created hatred in the country but also among the youth of the Valley that how they are being looked at."

The National Conference chief further maintained that they would abide by everything that helps in ensuring peace and law and order. Manoj Sinha on Sunday also spoke about beefing up the security in the residential areas of the administration Kashmiri Pandit employees in the Valley and announced an inquiry into the tear gas shelling incident that happened during protests.

