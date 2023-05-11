Vivek Agnihotri Exposes Irony Of Pakistan As Imran Khan Uses The Kashmir Files Soundtrack

Indian filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri on Thursday exposed the double standards of Pakistan for using the song of his film The Kashmir Files, during the political mayhem.

This came in connection with the current violent unrest in the neighbouring country that ignited after Imran Khan was arrested by the paramilitary Rangers on May 9. After the news of Khan's arrest spread, massive protests broke out in several parts of the country as hundreds and thousands of his supporters at several places turned violent, burned down police vehicles, and attacked public property.

Vivek Agnihotri exposes the 'IRONY OF PAKISTAN'

Showcasing the power of the Indian cinema, The Kashmir Files Director took to Twitter and slammed Pakistan's former PM for using the official song of his film Hum Dekhenge illegally at the time of the crisis. Amid the faceoff between Imran Khan's supporters and the forces, the song was used to promote and motivate their movement targeting the Pakistani Army.

This move draws an irony as The Kashmir Files movie was based on the Pakistan-sponsored Islamist terrorism in Kashmir from 1989-90 that led to the forced exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Jammu & Kashmir and his film was attacked by Pakistanis.

In his tweet, Vivek Agnihotri informed that the song was used on the official account of the jailed Imran Khan's Instagram LIVE.

IRONY OF PAKISTAN:



See the power of Indic cinema. The official account of @ImranKhanPTI is using the official song of #TheKashmirFiles illegally in his official video on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/ZyJPpKTXNa — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 11, 2023

In yet another tweet, Vivek Agnihotri clarified that the lines were written by Faiz Ahmed Faiz and available in multiple versions but at the time of his movie, he bought the copyrighted version. Although, the version used by Imran Khan is direct from Agnihotri’s film. He tweeted, “We bought the rights from Faiz House. There are many versions. This is our legal copyright version.”

For the ill informed, this is written by Faiz Ahmad Faiz. We bought the rights from Faiz House. There are many versions. This is our legal copyright version. pic.twitter.com/bGOFjNksNb — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 11, 2023

Mayhem In Pakistan

Khan's arrest from the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday sparked violent protests across the country, killing at least six people. Supporters of the former Pakistan Prime Minister were said to have attacked public property and military installations, including setting fire to the Peshawar radio station and storming the army headquarters in Rawalpindi.

The 70-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was ousted last year as the PM is facing various graft accusations. Following the violent protest, the Pakistan Army was deployed in certain provinces, including Islamabad to restore peace and order. So far, approximately 1,000 people have been arrested, according to officials.

In light of the heightened conflicts, the Pakistan Cabinet considered implementing Article 232, which authorises the president to proclaim a state of emergency.