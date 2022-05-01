Vivek Agnihotri Flays Wikipedia For Calling 'The Kashmir Files' Exodus Story 'inaccurate'

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's latest film titled The Kashmir Files became the talk of the town as soon as it hit the big screens and has recently completed 50 days after its release. The film focused on the heart-wrenching reality of the Kashmiri Pandits and their experiences. The summary of the film on Wikipedia however, describes the film as 'inaccurate' and mentions it has a 'fictional storyline'.

Vivek Agnihotri headed to his social media account on Sunday and shared a screenshot of the Wikipedia page of his recently released film The Kashmir Files. The description of the film online mentions that it revolves around the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus, which is 'widely considered inaccurate'. The summary of the film read, "The Kashmir Files is a 2022 Indian Hindi-language drama film written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri. The film presents a fictional storyline centred around the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus in the disputed region of Kashmir. It depicts the early 1990s exodus to be a genocide, a notion that is widely considered inaccurate and associated with conspiracy theories." The director then took to Twitter and sarcastically reacted as he addressed Wikipedia and wrote, "Dear @Wikipedia, You forgot to add ‘Islamophobia… propaganda… sanghi… bigot… etc’. You are failing your Secular credentials. Hurry, edit more."

50 days of The Kashmir Files

The director recently celebrated the 'victory of Truth' as he marked 50 days of the film running on the big screen. Calling it a 'people’s film', Agnihotri extended his gratitude to the audience as he wrote, "Today #TheKashmirFiles completes 50 days in theatres and still running successfully. It’s a victory of Truth. It’s a victory of Humanity. It’s truly a people’s film. Thanks to everyone. #RightToJustice."

The film saw Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi and others take on pivotal roles and was all about the experiences and trauma faced by Kashmiri Pandits. After the film's successful run, Agnihotri made headlines when he announced the third part of his trilogy- The Delhi Files. The film will focus on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and the news took the internet by storm when it was announced.

Image: Instagram/VivekAgnihotri