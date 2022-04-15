The Delhi Files: Post The Kashmir Files Success, Vivek Agnihotri Begins Work On Next Film

Director Vivek Agnihotri’s latest release The Kashmir Files received tremendous support from people and it swept the box office collections as well. Over a month after the release, the film continues to remain unabated. Based on the 1990 exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from their homeland which eventually resulted in their genocide, the movie touched the emotional strings of the people while stirring reactions from all corners of the world.

After the clutter-breaking, hard-hitting, and successful The Kashmir Files, the director took to Twitter and announced the beginning of yet another intriguing project The Delhi Files. The director who is known to dig out stories of the past while highlighting the atrocities, and injustice, recently announced about beginning his next project. For the unversed, the director announced the project last year in September with a motion poster.

Vivek Agnihotri begins shooting for The Delhi Files

Now, as he hopes on to another story, the director shared a picture from the sets while thanking fans for the immense love and support that they had showered on the previous release. Apart from this, The Tashkent Files director even explained how he reached out to every citizen while spreading awareness about the genocide and injustice that was done to the Kashmiri Hindus in 1990.

“I thank all the people who owned #TheKashmirFiles. For the last 4 yrs, we worked very hard with utmost honesty & sincerity. I may have spammed your TL but it’s important to make people aware of the GENOCIDE & injustice done to Kashmiri Hindus. It’s time for me to work on a new film. #TheDelhiFiles.”, the post read.

After The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files, director Vivek Agnihotri had decided to complete the trilogy with The Delhi Files which defines the 'untold stories of independent India.' The director unveiled the poster of the film in September 2021 and it bore the tagline, 'Right to Life'. The Delhi Files will be produced by Abhishek Agarwal Arts and Vivek's I am Buddha Production.

Few years back, I started telling untold stories of independent India.



1. #TheTashkentFiles - Right To Truth.

2. #TheKashmirFiles - Right To Justice (releasing soon)



Happy to announce the last & the boldest of the trilogy:



3. #TheDelhiFiles - Right To Life.



Pl bless us. pic.twitter.com/gBJtX4ilZR — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 13, 2021

With its heart-wrenching portrayal of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, The Kashmir Files joined the Rs 250 crore club recently, fuelling anticipation for the next project from the team. With the grand start for The Kashmir Files which became the talk of the nation after its release, the makers are all set to come up with another spine-chilling and unreported truth of Indian history with the forthcoming film.

IMAGE: Twitter/Instagram/VivekAgnihotri