Vivek Agnihotri Fumes At Kashmiri TV Artist's Death, Says 'Many Liberals Will Ignore It'

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri condemned the killing of Kashmiri TV artist Amreen Bhat during a terrorist attack in the Budgaon district of J&K on May 25. While the singer was shot dead, her nephew was injured after being hit with a bullet. The director who has often spoken about the plight of the Kashmiri's claimed that Amreen was killed for being 'un-Islamic & ‘immoral’.

According to police, three terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) conducted the attack. Vivek took to Twitter and expressed anger against the 'liberal & secular artists' who according to him will ignore such acts conveniently.

The news of the recent killing that was met with sorrow and revulsion, saw Vivek showing resentment towards the same through his tweet. The director had shared a news piece while condemning the killing and wrote, "No place for art & artists in Kashmir - the land of Natyashastra. Amreen was killed for being ‘un-Islamic & ‘immoral’. Ironically, many liberal & secular artists will ignore it conveniently. Maybe, they don’t want to upset their real audience at Lashkar-e-Taiba. RIP Amreena."

Kashmiri TV artist killed in Budgam

The Jammu and Kashmir Police divulged details about the tragic incident that took the life of Amreen Bhat and tweeted, "At around 1955 hrs, terrorists fired upon one lady Amreen Bhat D/o Khazir Mohd Bhat R/o Hushroo Chadoora at her home. She was shifted to the hospital in an injured condition where doctors declared her dead. Her 10-year-old nephew who was also at home received a bullet injury on his arm (sic)."

At around 1955 hrs , terrorists fired upon one lady Amreen Bhat D/o Khazir Mohd Bhat R/o Hushroo Chadoora at her home. She was shifted to hospital in injured condition where doctors declared her dead. Her 10 year old nephew who was also at home recieved bullet injury on his arm. — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 25, 2022

Amreen was also taken to the Chadoora hospital after the incident, and due to her critical condition, she was shifted to SMHS hospital in Srinagar. However, she died on the way. Meanwhile, the heart rwrenching incident comes just a day after terrorists shot dead a police constable in Srinagar. His 7-year-old daughter was also injured in the attack.

IMAGE: ANI/Republicworld