Vivek Agnihotri Introduces Raima Sen As Part Of The Vaccine War Cast | Watch

Why you're reading this: Director Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War is up for a Dussera release later this year. Much like the name suggests, the film will take a look at the dynamics surrounding India's success in creating its own vaccine during the COVD-19 pandemic. Agnihotri has now revealed that actor Raima Sen will also be a part of his film's cast.

3 things you need to know

Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War was initially going to be part of a 4-way box office clash with films Animal, Gadar 2 and OMG 2.

The Vaccine War comes after Agnihotri's wildly successful film The Kashmir Files which was deemed controversial for its polarising content.

Raima Sen will be seen in The Vaccine War after 2022 bilingual film, Anya.

Raima Sen joins The Vaccine War cast

Director Vivek Agnihotri took to his social media handles to share a short video, excitedly introducing Raima Sen as part of the cast of The Vaccine War. The video opens with the actress seated with her back to the camera. Vivek Agnihotri soon turns the chair around to reveal Sen as part of the cast.



The short video also featured some candid details of how Raima Sen came to be part of The Vaccine War. The filmmaker also shared brief details on how this collaboration happened to materialise. The actor-director duo appeared to share a warm camaraderie.

Vivek Agnihotri on how Raima Sen came to be part of the cast

Agnihotri briefly talked about a trip he took to Kolkata during which he happened to meet with the lovely actress - Raima Sen. He recalls asking her the reason behind her sparse presence in Bollywood. As per the video's narrative, Raima had allegedly told him how she has not been offered a lot of work from that industry in particular. Agnihotri then declares how Sen was offered the film right away. The director also stated how Sen's character in the film will be rather "irritating" to the audiences, indicating that she may be playing a slightly negative character in the film.