Vivek Agnihotri Tweets In Favour Of Same-sex Marriage: It's A Right, Not A Crime

Director Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter and shared his opinion on the ongoing debate on same-sex marriage. The Kashmir Files director has spoken up in favour of the institution of same-sex marriage. Agnihotri even went on to elaborate his stance on the topic. On March 13, the Supreme Court decided that petitions demanding legal validation for same-sex marriages will be decided by a constitution bench.

Vivek Agnihotri on same-sex marriage

Director Vivek Agnihotri shared his opinion in response to a separate tweet informing the public of the Centre's stance relayed to the Supreme Court with respect to same-sex marriages. Responding to the school of thought which considers same-sex marriage as "far removed from (the) social ethos of the country," Agnihotri shared his own opinion. The Kashmir Files director relayed his belief that same-sex marriage was not an "urban elitist concept" but instead a need and a right. Citing the examples of small towns, villages and Mumbai locals as an anti-thesis to the 'urban elitist' argument.

NO. Same sex marriage is not an ‘urban elitist’ concept. It’s a human need. Maybe some sarkari elites drafted it who have never travelled in small towns & villages. Or Mumbai locals.



First, same sex marriage is not a concept. It’s a need. It’s a right.

And in a progressive,… https://t.co/M4S3o5InXI — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 18, 2023



Vivek Agnihotri also went on to reinstate his trust in the country by calling Bharat, "progressive, liberal and inclusive". He affirmed his stance by reiterating that a country like India should normalise same-sex marriage for a holistic future. The director's tweet read, "NO. Same sex marriage is not an ‘urban elitist’ concept. It’s a human need. Maybe some sarkari elites drafted it who have never travelled in small towns & villages. Or Mumbai locals. First, same sex marriage is not a concept. It’s a need. It’s a right. And in a progressive, liberal & inclusive civilisation like Bharat, same sex marriage should be normal, not a crime."

Vivek Agnihotri dons many hats, having worked as the director, producer and screenwriter for the majority of his films. He is best known for his 2022 directorial, The Kashmir Files. He is currently working on two of his upcoming projects, titled The Vaccine War and The Delhi Files, more details about which are yet to be released.