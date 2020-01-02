Vivek Bindra's Early Life, Achievements And Other Details Revealed

Vivek Bindra is one of the most followed motivational speakers on social media. Vivek is considered as one of the first speakers and coaches to start his own YouTube channel. With his videos getting viral, the 41-year-old speaker has changed society for the better. Here is all you need to know about the speaker and CEO coach.

Vivek Bindra - Biography

Vivek Bindra is a leading YouTube sensation from India. With 9.6 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, Vivek Bindra is considered as one of the most influential personalities on YouTube. Vivek Bindra has had a disturbed childhood. After the death of his father, Vivek’s mother remarried. As his mother got busy with her new family, Vivek was left aloof.

The start of success

Since Bindra had no financial support, he had to fund his education. Vivek completed his schooling from St. Xavier’s High School in Delhi and masters in business administration from Amity University. He was introduced to Bhagwat Gita during his MBA course, which helped him enhance his thoughts and personality. Vivek Bindra included teachings from the holy book in his course-work and training programs. In 2017, he started his own company, Global Academy of Consulting and Training.

Achievements

Vivek Bindra is considered as the most viewed coach and motivational speaker on YouTube in Asia. Bindra holds the world record for the training of the largest gathering of HR professionals. This achievement is recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records and Limca Book of Records. He is the winner of best leadership trainer award by Dr. Marshal Goldsmith at World HRD Congress 2016. He was conferred with the Honorary Ph.D. degree, Doctorate of Philosophy from OIUM University of Colombo.

