Vivek Oberoi Meets Rishi Sunak At UK-India Week 2023, Expresses Gratitude

Sonam Kapoor was not the only actor from India to attend the reception of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in honour of UK India Week. Indian actor Vivek Oberoi was also in attendance at the reception which took place at the 10 Downing Street, the official residence and office of the PM. Following the event, the actor felt honoured and expressed gratitude on his social media handles.

3 things you need to know

Vivek Oberoi was invited by PM Rishi Sunak to represent India.

The actor honoured Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the reception.

The reception was part of an India Global Forum's flagship event UK-India Week 2023.

Vivek Oberoi meets Rishi Sunak at the reception

Vivek Oberoi posted a picture with PM Rishi Sunak and opened up about his experience in a recent tweet. Sharing the photo, the actor expressed gratitude and thanked the PM for welcoming him at the 10 Downing Street. He further added that his family and the entire team present at the venue were very gracious. The Saathiya actor said, " Your passion & commitment to stronger India-UK relations was heartening to see, especially when you said that we are all 'living bridges' between two great nations, inspired me deeply."

(Vivek Oberoi's tweet after meeting UK PM Rishi Sunak. | Image: Vivek Oberoi/Twitter)

Vivek Oberoi also felt deeply overwhelmed each time he mentioned the PM of India as Prime Minister Modi ji. He said that this kind gesture of PM RIshi Sunak touched him. He wrote, "little gesture of respect that resonates deeply with our indian culture & sanskars." The actor further said that every person of Indian origin has a sense of pride of what he has achieved in his life and rooted for him to achieve great things in the future as well. While concluding, Vivek gave a shoutout to Akshata Murty and Sudha Murty.

UK-India Week 2023

UK-India week is a flagship event of the Indian Global Forum and it marked its fifth year in 2023. The week-long event will honour the longstanding ties between both countries (India and UK) to strengthen their bilateral equation. The event began on June 26 and will conclude on June 30. Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor also represented India at the reception in the UK-India Week 2023.