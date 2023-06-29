Sonam Kapoor Represents India At UK PM Rishi Sunak's Reception In A Traditional Ensemble

After the King's coronation concert, Sonam Kapoor represented India at UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's reception in the UK-India Week 2023, on Wednesday (June 28). The event took place at his residence and office, 10 Downing Street.

Sonam Kapoor represented India in a traditional ensemble

The actress represented India in a floral printed saree designed by Rohit Bal. Kapoor shared a series of pictures before stepping out to attend the event and expressed her happiness about wearing a saree during summer in London. In the images, she can be seen in a green floral printed saree paired with a white floral print blazer. She accessorised her look with ceramic earrings and an emerald ring. She sported bold red lips and let her hair loose.

Along with the pictures, she shared a note that read, "Representing in Rohit Bal for the reception at 10 Downing Street to celebrate UK India week." The actress added that it was a beautiful day and expressed her joy at being able to wear a saree in London's 'gorgeous' summer.

Sonam Kapoor has been residing in London with her husband, Anand Ahuja and son Vayu. Earlier in May, she attended King Charles III's coronation concert held at Windsor Castle, where she introduced the choir performers of the Commonwealth.

UK-India Week 2023

UK-India week is a flagship event of the Indian Global Forum, which marks its fifth year in 2023. The week-long event honours the longstanding ties between both countries to strengthen their bilateral equation. The event started on June 26 and will conclude on June 30.