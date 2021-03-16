Vivek Oberoi Reveals He Was 'upset' When Being Fined Became A Headline, Not Edu Initiative

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, who was penalised by the Mumbai Police for not wearing a helmet and a mask during a bike ride in Mumbai, recently revealed that he got upset when his 'mistake' became a talking point. Vivek took his wife Priyanka out for a trip on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2021. He was then fined for not wearing a helmet after posting a video of the incident on social media.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, Vivek quoted one headline that read, ‘Vivek Oberoi in trouble for not wearing a helmet’ and revealed that it was the same week when he announced a scholarship worth â‚¹16 crores for children belonging to farmer families. However, what was interesting and became national news, which was spoken about everywhere, was that he was fined for not wearing a helmet one day, adds Vivek. While he doesn’t want to defend his actions, the actor wonders about ‘how many people casually don’t wear a helmet in the country’.

The actor chastises himself for being singled out. He said, when someone does not wear a helmet while riding a bike, it does not make the news. Vivek went on to say that he was upset because, rather than focusing on the scholarship, which has the potential to improve people's lives, the emphasis is on a silly mistake he made. The actor also revealed that over the years, he has developed a mindset to take a problem, something negative and turn it into something positive.

Vivek Oberoi's initiative worth 16 Cr

According to reports, Vivek has launched a campaign to provide Rs 16 crore in educational scholarships. The Saathiya star's initiative aims to assist students in passing competitive exams such as JEE and NEET, with the children of farmers in rural India expected to gain the most. He claimed that he wanted to assist ‘bright students in achieving their educational goals and overcoming challenges like the ‘geography’ they came from.

The scholarship was announced as part of the i30 training programme, which is a digital version of mathematician Anand Kumar's well-known Super 30 programme. 90 interactive learning centres in smaller cities can prepare students for IIT exams and medical entrance exams as part of the initiative.