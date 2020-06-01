Music Composer Wajid Khan Of Sajid-Wajid Passes Away Due To Coronavirus Complications

Wajid Khan from the musical duo of Sajid-Wajid has passed away on May 31 at the age of 42 due to coronavirus complications. The news was first confirmed with the condoling tweet of another music composer, Salim Merchant on his social media platforms who said Wajid has “gone too soon”. According to media reports, Wajid, who was suffering from kidney and heart ailments, had also tested positive of COVID-19 and was hospitalised to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai.

Wajid’s death condoled

According to media reports, Wajid was on a ventilator before breathing his last. Soon after the news broke out, tributes from the entire film industry started pouring in including Priyanka Chopra, Sonu Nigam, Vishal Dadlani, Parineeti Chopra, Harshdeep Kaur among others. People united to condole the death of the artist and Salim Merchant even said he is “broken and shocked”.

Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid -Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family 🙏



Safe travels bro @wajidkhan7 you’ve gone too soon. It’s a huge loss to our fraternity. I’m shocked & broken .



Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) May 31, 2020

My deep condolences to #WajidKhan Ji’s family. Still can’t believe that he is no more. Have always seen him smiling and spreading joy around him. Huge loss to the music industry 🙏🏼#RestInPeace @wajidkhan7 pic.twitter.com/zX1Jtc2kyI — Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) May 31, 2020

Heartbroken. Both @SajidMusicKhan and @wajidkhan7 have been close & true friends. The kind who might see the light on and show up at our studio in the middle of the night just to meet and talk and share a laugh. Can't believe Wajid and I will never speak again. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 31, 2020

Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai's laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers.@wajidkhan7 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 31, 2020

Wajid Bhai you were the nicest, nicest nicest man! Always smiling. Always singing. All heart. Every music session with him was memorable. You will truly be missed wajid bhai. 🧡🧡 #WajidKhan — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) May 31, 2020

Even though Wajid was away from the public eye due to health challenges, he was last spotted at the music launch of Salman Khan’s film Dabanng 3. According to reports, Sajid-Wajid has been Salman Khan’s one of the favourite music composers in the industry. They made their debut in 1998’s Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. The duo even composed the lockdown songs by Salman called Bhai Bhai and Pyaar Karona.

