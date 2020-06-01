Last Updated:

Music Composer Wajid Khan Of Sajid-Wajid Passes Away Due To Coronavirus Complications

Music director Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid passed away on May 31 at the age of 42 due to coronavirus complications at a Mumbai hospital.

Wajid Khan

Wajid Khan from the musical duo of Sajid-Wajid has passed away on May 31 at the age of 42 due to coronavirus complications. The news was first confirmed with the condoling tweet of another music composer, Salim Merchant on his social media platforms who said Wajid has “gone too soon”. According to media reports, Wajid, who was suffering from kidney and heart ailments, had also tested positive of COVID-19 and was hospitalised to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai. 

Wajid’s death condoled

According to media reports, Wajid was on a ventilator before breathing his last. Soon after the news broke out, tributes from the entire film industry started pouring in including Priyanka Chopra, Sonu Nigam, Vishal Dadlani, Parineeti Chopra, Harshdeep Kaur among others. People united to condole the death of the artist and Salim Merchant even said he is “broken and shocked”.

Even though Wajid was away from the public eye due to health challenges, he was last spotted at the music launch of Salman Khan’s film Dabanng 3. According to reports, Sajid-Wajid has been Salman Khan’s one of the favourite music composers in the industry. They made their debut in 1998’s Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. The duo even composed the lockdown songs by Salman called Bhai Bhai and Pyaar Karona

