Katrina Kaif Spills Her Nail Care Secrets And Her Favourite Nail Trends

Katrina Kaif is a superstar who needs no introduction. The stunning diva is considered as one of the most charming Bollywood actors. She is known for her blockbuster films, drop-dead gorgeous looks and controversial personal life. Her last release, Bharat was a huge success.

Recently, at an event, while interacting with a leading daily, Katrina talked about how she takes care of her beautiful and long nails. Not only did she reveal her own nail care regime but she also revealed other nail care tips one should follow on a routinely basis.

Katrina Kaif's nailcare advice is something you must keep in mind

Katrina Kaif launched her own beauty brand on October 22 with a grand event this year. Katrina Kaif's cosmetic line is called 'Kay Beauty', and within a short span, it has become a big hit amongst women across the nation. The actor shared that launching her own cosmetic line was a long-standing dream of hers that she had cherished for over two years. Recently, Katrina Kaif launched another product from 'Kay Beauty' line, which was the Nail Lacquer range, which has a wide variety of nail paint shades. During the launch event, Katrina Kaif shared how she takes care of nails, irrespective of her hectic schedules. She mentioned the importance of moisturising one's hands in other to maintain nail bed health. This is not all. Katrina Kaif is someone who practises what she preaches and that's why her cosmetic brand's nail lacquer range has the goodness of avocado oil and lemon peel water. These ingredients ensure that nails stay hydrated even after the application of nail paint.

Katrina Kaif also emphasised on the focusing on the nail cuticles and massaging them regularly with oils to keep them hydrated. She further added that it is important to keep your nails clean and away from all the dirt. The Bharat actress also spilled the beans about her go-to nail paint shade, along with which nail lacquer is her personal favourite from Kay Beauty nail lacquer range. She said that it was 'Bittersweet,' shade from her range which she loves the most. Apart from that Katrina also revealed that she loves to wear nude nail paint shades, as it goes well with almost every outfit.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, opposite Akshay Kumar which is a cop-flick. The film is slated to release on 27 March 2020. Sooryavanshi is Rohit Shetty's fourth cop-flick after Singam (2011), Singham Returns (2014), Simmba (2018).

