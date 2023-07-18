War 2: Kiara Advani Addresses Rumours Of Being Cast Opposite Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan

Kiara Advani has reportedly been roped in for War 2. The film stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. While there have been rumours of Kiara being a part of the high-octane actioner, the actress recently reacted to the reports.

3 things you need to know

War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 film War, which was headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

Reportedly, War 2 will begin production in November 2023.

Ayan Mukerji is attached to direct the upcoming film from YRF's spyverse.

Kiara Advani doesn't deny War 2 casting rumours

In an interview with Film Companion, Kiara Advani was asked about her potential casting in War 2. While fans were excited about her role alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the Yash Raj Films project, the actress remained tight-lipped and refrained from confirming her involvement. However, she did not deny the rumours.

Kiara wore a smile on her face and stated that she is not in a position to comment on the sequel. While expressing her enthusiasm about working on an action film, she said she could not divulge any further details until an official announcement was made by the production house.

(Kiara Advani is reportedly the female lead of War 2 | Image: Kiara Advani/Instagram)

"While I would love to do an action film, I would love to work with all the people you have mentioned, I cannot speak further on any other movie," the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress said.

"Until a production house announces what’s next, I can’t speak on it. Though I would really love to on many other projects but I stay tight-lipped for now," she added.

Is Kiara Advani a part of War 2?

In June, several reports surfaced that Kiara Advani had been signed for War 2. Reportedly, it will be directed by Ayan Mukerji. “Kiara Advani fits the bill to a T as far as YRF Spy Universe and War 2 is considered. Kiara is right now at the top of the heap and Adi taking her for War 2 loudly signifies that,” a source told Variety at the time.

There are also reports that Alia Bhatt could also be roped in for the YRF spyverse after Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif.