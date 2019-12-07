'War' Actress Slams Kapil Sharma & Sanjay Dutt For Joking About The Score Of '300 GFs'

Sanjay Dutt who will next be seen sharing screen space with Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon was slammed by War actress Dipannita Sharma for joking about his girlfriend count at The Kapil Sharma Show. In a tweet slamming ace-comedian Kapil Sharma & Dutt, she said, "An actor on a show to promote his next release talks about his score of over 300 girlfriends. The host & audience laughs in good jest. If a woman said the same thing on a show? Would that be a joke too? This basic gender bias is what has always been wrong. The root of all evil !". Read the tweet below-

READ: Hrithik Roshan's Emotional Roles That Left The Audience Teary-eyed

War actress hits out at Kapil Sharma & Sanjay Dutt

An actor on a show to promote his next release talks about his score of over 300 girlfriends.The host & audience laughs in good jest.What If a woman said the same thing on a show?Would that be a joke too?This basic gender bias is what has always been wrong.The root of all evil ! — Dipannita Sharma (@Dipannitasharma) December 5, 2019

Actress Dipannita Sharma who rose to fame with her role in Ladies v/s Ricky Bahl been signed for Yash Raj Films War, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead. The film will be helmed by Siddharth Anand. This is Dipannita’s second association with YRF after Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, which earned her a best-supporting-actress nomination. This film will see Dipannita in a pivotal role as she prepares to join the cast and crew during the Amalfi coast and Lake Como schedule.

READ: War Movie: Will The Film Prove To Be Hrithik Roshan’s Biggest BO Hit?

Last year, Dipannita Sharma won the Best Actress award for her Assamese film Rainbow Fields at Love International film festival (LIFF). The actor had reportedly said that the importance of the character is what attracted her to the film. She also said that it is great to be a part of a big commercial film but she thinks what sealed it was the fact that the role is significant in the film’s proceedings. However, the actress said that she cannot reveal much about her role, but said that she is excited to be a part of it.

READ: War Movie: Plot Summary Of Hrithik And Tiger's New Action Flick

READ: War: Bollywood Action Movies To Binge-Watch With Your Guy Gang

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.