Hrithik Roshan's Emotional Roles That Left The Audience Teary-eyed

Hrithik Roshan will complete two decades in Bollywood next year. Over the past years, the actor has showcased his multiple talents. He has proved that he is not only a fantastic dancer and an action movie star but can also pull off any character very effortlessly. 2019 has been an amazing year for Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan. Both of his movies where he featured in the lead roles have done extremely well and were loved by fans as well as the critics. The actor has not only stole the audiences' hearts with his power-packed action movies but he also made the audience cry with his emotional movies.

Here is a look at some of Hrithik Roshan's emotional movies

1. Koi... Mil Gaya

Released in 2003, the movie is considered by one of Hrithik's most appreciated performances. In the movie, Hrithik is seen portraying the role of a disabled young man Rohit. He tries to continue the unfinished work of his father of communicating with the aliens from outer space. Finally, he meets an alien and befriends him and names him Jaadoo. The movie was mainly for the young audience, but it was enjoyed by the viewers of every age group.

2. Guzaarish

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie features Hrithik Roshan alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The movie narrated the story of a paralyzed magician-turned-Radio jockey who files a petition in the court seeking permission to end his life. Guzaarish released in 2010 and received many positive reviews from the audience as well as the critics. Hrithik for this movie bagged many awards like Stardust Awards, Star Screen Awards, Zee Cine Awards as well as Producers Guild Film Awards.

3. Agneepath

The 2012 release film is the reboot of the 1990 film of the same name that featured Amitabh Bachchan. Agneepath (2012) stars Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Datt and Priyanka Chopra in pivotal roles. The movie was loved and appreciated by the audience that witnessed both the Agneepath films. The story of the movie revolves around Hrithik Roshan's character Vijay Deenanath Chauhan whose father is wrongly murdered by Kancha Cheena, a ruthless crime lord. Vijay grows up and seeks revenge from the people who killed his father. The movie is considered as one of Hrithik's most emotional roles in his career.

