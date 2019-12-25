War: Best Moments From The Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff Starrer

War recently hit the silver screens on October 2. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor, the film is directed by Siddharth Anand. The plot of the film revolves around an Indian agent named Kabir and his protege named Khalid. Khalid, an Indian soldier, is assigned to eliminate his former mentor who has gone rogue. He must keep his wits about himself if wants to have a chance at succeeding at the mission. When the duo meets, a barrage of battles and bullets take place. The film was hit with the crowd as it made more than ₹400 crores at the Box Office. Here are some of the best moments from the film that must not be missed.

Best moments from Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's film, War

Hrithik Roshan's entry

Apart from the storyline and casting, what always hits right with the audience is the hero's entry scene. War is no different with Kabir's entry scene. He enters with all his heroic glory in a helicopter while Tiger Shroff is seen waiting for his mentor perfectly all his overwhelming feelings in one facial expression. This entry left the crowd in awe of him.

The Car Chase

Who does not love to watch fancy cars in films? What makes it even more interesting and exciting to watch is when they are racing against each other or there is a chase involved that has you on the edge of your seat. The film fulfils that when Roshan and Shroff chase each other while driving fancy sports cars and attempt to kill the other.

The duo's entry

With Hrithik Roshan having his own aura and Tiger Shroff with his own personality, the director at some point felt that the lead's individual entries may not be enough. The team decided to give their audience another amazing scene when both the leads enter the scene together. With too much of good looks and good personalities involved, the scene makes drooling over the leads seem like a great option.

