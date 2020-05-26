Warda Nadiadwala & Farhad Samji's Song 'Yeh Zindagi' Is A Tribute To Frontline Workers

Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Warda Nadiadwala recently collaborated with writer-director Farhad Samji to create a special song. The main purpose of the song was to thank all the frontline workers of the country. It is a tribute to the warriors who are bravely fighting the war for the country by putting their lives on the line.

Titled Yeh Zindagi, the song is recorded by Warda Nadiadwala along with Farhad Samji and Aryan. The lyrics of the song were penned by Farhad and he also composed the music for it. This unique and heartfelt song has lyrics that express a message of deep gratitude for the frontline workers.

The music video of the song features Warda Nadiadwala and Farhad Samji along with a few other people and compiles a few videos from various news sources that display the outside situation of the world and find in with the lyrics as well. The song is directed by Warda and Sajid Nadiadwala elder son, Subhan Nadiadwala. The song was put together by Aditya Dev.

Farhad Samji took to his social media on May 26 to share the video. Explaining what the song is about and giving credits to everyone who worked on it, Farhad wrote in the caption, "#YehZindagi

Fikra naa kar, Sabra tu Kar, tere desh ka yeh hai Sahara! A tribute from us to the ones who can't be thanked enough! #YehZindagi is out now! ♥️

Singer - @wardakhannadiadwala

Music and Lyrics by Me

Arranged by - @AdityaDevMusic

Editor - Rameshwar Bhagat

Directed by - @sknadiadwala

Additional Singers - @farhadsamji & Aryan". [sic]

Farhad Samji and Warda Nadiadwala were not the only ones to release a song as a tribute to the frontline workers. Actor Madhuri Dixit recently dropped her English single titled Candle. It is a song about shining bright amid a storm. The actor recorded the song in Los Angeles long before the lockdown and recently released it as a tribute to the frontline workers fighting this war for the country. She shot the music video for the song from the comfort of her home with the help of her husband Shriram Nene.

