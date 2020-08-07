'Was Very Shy': Milind Soman Shares Picture From Pre-modeling Days; Netizens React

Fitness enthusiast Milind Soman took to his social media handle to share a throwback picture from his pre-modeling days. Fans couldn't keep calm after seeing the picture as one user wrote, "What a transformation from someone who is camera shy to someone whom the camera loves.”

Another user wrote, "Even then you had all the ingredients for being National Crush" [sic] Soman in his caption confessed that he was 'shy' and 'didn't like to be photographed' in those days.

On August 7 morning, Milind Soman gave a sneak peek into how his and Ankita Konwar's 'Friday faces' looked like. As seen in the picture shared by Milind, the duo is all busy taking a nap in the lap of nature. Calling it 'rejuvenating', Milind wrote, "Laziness is a natural instinct."

Through the caption, the fitness enthusiast also talked about how in prehistoric times, when danger would be lurking constantly, people would need to conserve energy to be used only when necessary. People would converse energy to hunt, gather food or flee, added Soman. The actor continued that even though he and Ankita are 'supremely safe', it's nice to sometimes give in to a nap in the lap of nature. As he ended his caption, Milind Soman dropped hashtags like 'energise', 'rebuild', 'rest together'.

