Milind Soman Likens Lockdown To Post-apocalypse, Says 'change Is Constant & Inevitable'

Milind Soman has been a powerhouse of physical and mental fitness throughout the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19. He has been actively motivating his fans with his views on physical and mental fitness through social media and has often voiced his belief in the importance of balancing both. With the Unlock 2 phase of the lockdown in Maharashtra, Soman had seemingly shifted to a retreat among the hills in the state as evident in his recent Instagram updates.

However, as he hit the road and ventured out amid the pandemic, Milind Soman has shared his travel experience with a slefie from inside his car. He penned a long note with musings about how change is inevitable even if it's amid the lockdown - which felt like "the middle of a war" to him. Soman emphasized the need for adapting the change and motivated his fans with his words.

He wrote, "Travel starts again ! Baby steps for everyone, permissions required, road blocks outside every town to check papers, its like we are in the middle of a war, or post apocalypse, every town protecting itself from outsiders, not knowing who is friend or foe. A hundred years ago most people did not leave their towns for their entire lives.. we know change is constant and inevitable, but sudden change is a different game altogether.. we can't control change, but it is in our control to adapt, physically, mentally, emotionally.. game on !!!!"

Read | Milind Soman discusses 'making India strong' with Sonam Wangchuk; answers unhappy netizen

He has been active on Instagram throughout the lockdown and has shared many posts about his other favourite - family. Recently, supermodel Milind Soman, in an interaction with a national daily, revealed the secrets of maintaining his fitness while under lockdown with his family.

Read | Milind Soman's mother has special way to celebrate 81st b'day; celebs call her 'super mom'

He said that since he cannot go out in the open and run, he has taken to climbing stairs as a substitute for running. He also shared that he goes to the building terrace with his mother and wife and does basic exercises which also gives him time to bond with the family and that is essential for mental fitness during the lockdown.

Read | 'Tarzan? Mowgli?': Netizens on Milind Soman's 'lockdown in Lonavala' picture

Read | Milind Soman highlights importance of mental fitness, says 'trained mind is limitless'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.