Deepika Padukone’s Making Clip Of ‘Second Hand Jawaani’ Screams Friendship & Fun; Watch

Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty starrer Cocktail was a huge commercial success. The trendy and catchy songs from the romantic comedy-drama film were the highlights of the film. Second Hand Jawaani is a dance number from Cocktail, featured at the end of the film. Check details about its making.

The music album of Cocktail received positive reviews. Tumhi Ho Bandhu, Daaru Desi and Second Hand Jawaani, which featured the three leads, became chart-busters. The popular dance number Second Hand Jawaani was crooned by Miss Pooja, Neha Kakkar and Nakash Aziz and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The makers also released a making video of the song. Director Homi Adajania and producer Dinesh Vijan expected the song to have a systematic set. However, when they saw the set, they had no clue what to do next. Dinesh Vijan sarcastically added, "That was the only time when we had a difference of opinions". And further correcting himself he said that this was the only time they did not have a different opinion.

The makers had a home video concept for this song which can be seen with the art and collages added in the background. Talking about the song, Deepika Padukone said, "The film kind of ends on a high but emotional sort of note and I think we kind of felt that it's nice to let the audience lead with a certain happy feeling". In the video, the trio of Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty can be seen practicing on sets. Saif can be spotted taking several retakes.

Here, in the making video, the entire crew can be seen having fun while shooting the dance number. Diana Penty called the song 'cheerful'. Deepika Padukone also described the song as an element of friendship between the trio. Take a look at the video.

About the film

Cocktail is a love triangle story featuring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. Here, Saif Ali Khan falls in love with Diana Penty when he is dating her best friend Deepika Padukone. With immense plot twists in the film, in the end, Deepika Padukone helps Saif to reunite with Diana as she realises norms of friendship and love. Cocktail released worldwide on July 13, 2012. It received positive reviews and also garnered praise for Padukone and Penty's performances.

