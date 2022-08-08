Last Updated:

Watch: Dia Mirza's Son Avyaan Calls Her 'mamma’ For The First Time; Actor Shares Glimpse

On August 8, actor Dia Mirza took to her official Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of her son Avyaan, who recently turned a year old.

On August 8, actor Dia Mirza took to her official Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of her son Avyaan, who recently turned 1-year-old. In the video, Avyaan could be heard saying 'mumma' and according to Dia, he said this for the 'very first' time. Sharing a heartfelt video, Mirza wrote in the caption, "He said “Mamma” for the first time yesterday #IAmNature @vaibhav.rekhi @deepamirza @rekhi.poonam (sic)".

Dia Mirza pens 'emotional' post as Avyaan turns 1

Avyaan turned one year old in May, this year. On his birthday, the RHTDM actor took to her Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note for her son, recalling how the little munchkin fought severe health conditions. She even stated how he went through 'life-saving' surgeries and stayed in the hospital’s NICU for almost 90 days. 

A part of her note read, "Our Jaan, our miracle, you were born on this day 1 year ago with the song ‘Imagine’ playing. You were 3 months premature at 820 gms. 36 hours after birth we discovered you had necrotising enterocolitis and had to go through life-saving surgery. You were cared for and nourished in the NICU with a stoma for 90days and finally sent home to us with a stoma."

Dia often shares glimpses of her son and earlier on Mother's Day, she dropped an adorable picture of Avyaan in which he could be seen wearing a cute t-shirt which had a text written over it, "I love mom". The actor captioned the post, "A child gives birth to a mother So grateful for my babies and so grateful for my Ma. Miss you @rekhi.poonam #MothersDay #MothersDay2022 (sic)".

Dia Mirza tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi on 15 February 2021, and the ceremony generated a lot of positive vibes on several counts including their eco-friendly wedding and choice of a female priest.

