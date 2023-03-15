Watch: Kajol Shares Hilarious Reel On 'sleeping Through Long Rides Without Banging Head’

Actor Kajol recently shared a hilarious video on social media where she can be seen showcasing how to sleep without banging her head during a long car ride. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor has been known for her comedic antiques for decades. This is the latest in the series of videos that Kajol occasionally posts on social media platforms.

Kajol posted the reel on Instagram. In the reel, the Dilwale actor can be seen sleeping comfortably in a moving car. The clip has amassed 130K likes on social media. She wrote an amusing caption to the post, saying, “CAUTION. Please do NOT try this without supervision. It takes years of experience to sleep comfortably on long drives without banging ur head at least 25 times on something or the other. It is an art!“

Check out her video below.

Kajol on the professional front

Kajol’s last appearance was in Salaam Venky. In the 2022 film, she starred alongside the likes of Aamir Khan, Aahana Kumra, Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, Prakash Raj, and others. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor’s latest project is The Good Wife - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhokaa (Love, Law, Deception).

The Good Wife is an Indian adaptation of the CBS Studios series of the same name. Hollywood actor Julianna Margulies was seen in the role of Alicia Florrick, around whom the initial series revolved. Kajol will play an Indian rendition of the character.

Kajol has already made her OTT debut with the film Tribhanga in 2021. The Good Wife marks the OTT series debut by the actor, who previously revealed in a statement that the series is being directed by Suparn Verma. Verma is popular for directing the likes of The Family Man.