Kartik Aaryan Breaks The Internet With His Trademark Monologue On Social Distancing

Actor Kartik Aaryan has totally smashed his previous monologuing records with his latest tweet after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation over the novel coronavirus outbreak. The actor is known for delivering unstoppable monologues in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama films and it has sort of become his USP in the film industry.

Kartik Aaryan shared his latest speech in the form of a monologue where he appeals to his fans and followers, with his patent tag 'CoronaStopKaroNa', to practice social distancing amid the coronavirus scare.

Watch the video here:

#CoronaStopKaroNa

My Appeal in my Style

Social Distancing is the only solution, yet 🙏🏽@narendramodi we are with you Sir !! pic.twitter.com/qhQBZSdFAd — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) March 19, 2020

Read | 'Blessed to have such a leader': Paresh Rawal reacts to PM Modi's address to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening addressed the nation on coronavirus pandemic and advised the citizens to take proper precautions and not create panic. He also advised the nation to take proper precautions to avoid getting infected from COVID-19 and advised them to stay home for a few weeks. He emphasized 'resolve and restraint' as essential requirements to combat the global coronavirus epidemic.

Read | Emergency SAARC fund proposed by PM Modi operationalised: MEA

PM Modi also requested the citizens of India to avoid visiting hospitals for a routine check-up to ease pressure on the medical staff. He also appealed to people to phone their doctors, especially if they have doctors among their relatives if they are in dire need of medical advice.

The Prime Minister also asked the people to avoid any kind of panic and to buy essentials like one normally does and not indulge in panic buying practices.

Read | 'SAARC nations can together mitigate coronavirus impact': Pradhan

Have a look at his entire speech here:

What's next for Kartik Aaryan?

Kartik Aaryan will be seen next in the sequel to the Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiya directed by Anees Bazmee. Actors Kiara Advani and Tabu will feature along with Kartik in the horror-comedy film slated to release in theatres on July 31, 2020.

The actor will also be seen in Colin D'Cunha's upcoming film Dostana 2 which is also a sequel to the Abhishek Bachchan-John Abraham starrer Dostana. The film also stars actors Janhvi Kapoor and newcomer Lakshya. The film will reportedly release by the end of this year. The actor has also signed up for his first action film directed by Tanhaji fame filmmaker Om Raut.

Read | 'Ensure we don't put pressure on our healthcare system': PM Modi's appeal amid Coronavirus

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.