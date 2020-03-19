'Blessed To Have Such A Leader': Paresh Rawal Reacts To PM Modi's Address To Nation

Veteran Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal took to his micro-blogging account and shared his comment on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation about the ongoing coronavirus scare. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the nation on the Coronavirus pandemic and advised the citizens to take proper precautions and not create panic. Paresh Rawal, awed by his speech, feels 'blessed to have such a leader' who spoke to the nation with concern.

Have a look at his tweet:

Spoke with compassion care and concern ... spoke like a family member...Blessed to have such a leader @narendramodi — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) March 19, 2020

Read | After Dr Farooq Abdullah writes to PM Modi, demand to restore 4G internet grows louder

During his address, the Prime Minister advised the nation to take proper precautions to avoid getting infected from COVID-19 and advised them to stay home for a few weeks. He also gave a mantra to the nation as he said, " During such pandemic, only one mantra works, 'World is healthy when we are healthy,". He also said that it is very essential that every Indian is "alert and aware."

"It is wrong to think that nothing can happen to you. One can't roam around markets and feel everything is ok. In the coming few weeks, only leave your home if it is essential. Government services, Hospitals, Media will have to carry on others don't need to leave home until and unless it is necessary," the Prime Minister added.

Read | EXCLUSIVE: No lockdown announcement in Prime Minister Modi's address tonight

Have a look at PM Modi's address to the nation here:

Coronavirus in India

According to the latest figures available on Thursday, the total number of positive cases of Coronavirus in India has risen to 189. Four deaths have been reported in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab and West Delhi respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

Read | Emergency SAARC fund proposed by PM Modi operationalised: MEA

Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories.

Read | WATCH: PM Modi advises 'resolve and restraint' in his address to the nation on Coronavirus