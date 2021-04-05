Weekend Roundup: What Did B'town Actors Like Priyanka Chopra & Alia Bhatt Post On Weekend?

Bollywood actors are known to make headlines even on weekends. Actors like Priyanka Chopra to Neena Gupta updated their fans with their whereabouts this weekend. Take a look at the weekend posts of Bollywood actors here.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle to share a picture from her backyard full of flowers. She notified her fans that 'Spring had Sprung'. She wrote that she is sorry for the things she said to people in winters. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's weekend post.

Alia Bhatt

On the occasion of Ajay Devgn's birthday, his co-actor Alia Bhatt unveiled a teaser of their film RRR. She wrote that the character is Strong, Resilient and Daring. She added, "Meet the man on a mission to empower his people." Take a look at Alia Bhatt's Instagram post unveiling Ajay Devgn's look this weekend.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora shared a picture of herself sipping a cup of coffee. She wore her grey pyjamas and flaunted a no-makeup look. She wrote, "Starting the day right, working out and eating clean are the three most important elements for fit living." She mentioned that at no point in time can one underestimate the power of these. She also got herself vaccinated this weekend. She encouraged her followers to take their first dosage. Take a look at Malaika Arora's photos here.

Kareena Kapoor

Actor Kareena Kapoor shared an old picture of herself from her trip to Switzerland. She wrote that they were her Apres Ski Days. She also mentioned she misses them and waiting to go back. She shared a selfie wearing a black turtle neck top with sunglasses.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor shared a few photos and videos of herself doing her favourite weekend chore. She mentioned that she loved watching her vegetables on weekends. She wore a grey tee back and black sweatpants as she shared the video. Take a look at Karisma Kapoor cleaning her veggies on the balcony.

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra was recently seen in the Netflix original movie Pagglait. The actor played a widowed young woman. She shared a few pictures captured on the set. In the first picture, she looked extremely happy in her character of Sandhya. In the second picture, she was seen holding the clap. She thanked her followers for giving a huge response to her film.

Soha Ali Khan

Soha shared a selfie with a dog in her backyard. The dog winked at the camera while Soha captured the picture. She wrote that she like big 'Mutts' and she cannot lie referring to Sir Mix-a-lot's song Baby got Back. Take a look at Soha Ali Khan spending time with a mixed breed dog.

Radhika Madan

Radhika Madan shared a few pictures of herself journaling. She wore a tank top and paired it with a denim jacket and pants. She also wore tan boots to complete her look. Radhika wrote a line from Amitabh Bachchan's song Kabhi Kabhi mere dil me. Take a look at Radhika Madan writing down her thoughts during the weekend.

Neena Gupta

Veteran actor Neena Gupta took to her Instagram handle to share a picture with South actor Rajinikanth. She congratulated him as he was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke award by the Prime Minister and the Information Broadcasting minister. She was seated beside him in an aeroplane. Take a look at Neena Gupta's Instagram picture from this weekend here.

