Weekend Watch List: Amitabh Bachchan, Mahesh Babu, And Arjun Kapoor's Films To Stream

With everyone stuck in lockdown and so much content available to watch, everyone is spoilt for choices. At times like these, it can be tough to pick one thing to watch. Take a look at a few movies of Amitabh Bachchan, Mahesh Babu, and Arjun Kapoor that you can stream for an amazing weekend.

Weekend Watch List: Amitabh Bachchan, Mahesh Babu & Arjun Kapoor

Pink

Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Pink stars Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, and Angad Bedi. The film revolves around a girl named Minal seeks legal help after she is molested by a politician's nephew. Things take a turn when the subsequent case gets rigged. A retired lawyer, Deepak, helps them fight the case. The film is available for streaming on Netflix.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum

Released in 2001, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham stars Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The plot of the film revolves around the Raichand family's older son, Rahul, who gets banished from the family for marrying a middle-class girl. His younger brother Rohan then sets on a mission to reunite the family. The film is available for streaming on Netflix.

Badla

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Badla is adapted from The Invisible Man. Starring Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan, the film revolves around a successful entrepreneur and a married woman named Neha, who gets caught up in a wave of accusations when her lover is found dead. She hires a reputable lawyer to work with her on the case and find answers. The film is available for streaming on Netflix.

Spyder

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, Spyder stars Mahesh Babu, S. J. Surya, and Rakul Preet Singh. The film revolves around an intelligence officer named Shiva who develops a phone software that helps him track those in need of help. When he realises that a serial killer is on the loose, he sets out to help the people of Hyderabad. The film is available for streaming on Netflix.

Sarileru Neekevvaru

Starring Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna, Sarileru Neekevvaru is directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film revolves around an army officer named Ajay who sets out for Kurnool after being assigned a covert mission. He later finds himself caught up in uncovering a major scam. The film is available for streaming on Prime Video.

Maharshi

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Maharshi stars Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde. The plot revolves around a businessman named Rishi who comes back to India to mend ties with his ex-classmate Ravi. On his return, he learns of Ravi's plight and becomes a saviour for the villagers in the process. The film is available for streaming on Prime Video.

Panipat

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Panipat is a period drama. Starring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Sanjay Dutt, the film revolves around the army chief of the Marathas, Sadashivrao Bhau, who gets ready for a battle when the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali, declares war. Released in December 2019, the film had a budget of about ₹100 crores. The film is available for streaming on Netflix.

Half Girlfriend

Directed by Mohit Suri, Half Girlfriend is adapted from the Chetan Bhagat novel of the same name. Starring Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, the film revolves around a student from Bihar named Madhav Jha, who falls in love with an uptown girl, Rhea Somani. He asks her to be his girlfriend but she is not interested in him romantically. The film is available for streaming on Netflix.

2 States

Directed by Abhishek Varman, 2 States is based on a Chetan Bhagat novel of the same name. Starring Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the film revolves around Krish and Ananya who fall in love but come different backgrounds. The duo then tries to convince the parents to bless them to get married. The film is available for streaming on Hotstar.

